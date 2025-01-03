New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.33. 72,487 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 11,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

