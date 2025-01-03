Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
