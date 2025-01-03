Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 55014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

