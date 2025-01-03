Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 35,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,135. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

