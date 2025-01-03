Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 966,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,326. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $12.06.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

