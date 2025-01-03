Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NOM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
