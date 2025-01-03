Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE NOM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

