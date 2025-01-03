Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NAD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 630,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

