NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.16. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5,688 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$12.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.
