Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and traded as low as $12.71. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.26.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter.
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.
