Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,003,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,194,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,977,015,000 after buying an additional 885,041 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,480,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,370,640,000 after buying an additional 1,917,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,898,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,049,824,000 after acquiring an additional 310,709 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,608,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,489,345,000 after buying an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.48.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,664. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $465.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.