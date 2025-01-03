Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.81. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 37,621 shares traded.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.
