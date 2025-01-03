Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells $697,147.88 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 227,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $697,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,631,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,290,123.34. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 231,187 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $765,228.97.

Paysign Stock Down 5.3 %

PAYS stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $153.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paysign during the 3rd quarter worth $1,478,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Paysign during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paysign by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Paysign by 31.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Paysign in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

