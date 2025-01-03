Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 293,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 333,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.