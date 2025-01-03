Pranam Kolari Sells 775 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) VP Pranam Kolari sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $17,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,356.50. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 6,509,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,482,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coupang by 63.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 330.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Coupang by 438.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.