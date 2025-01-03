Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading 15.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.76. 6,111,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,801,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Red Cat Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Red Cat

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

In related news, Director Joseph David Freedman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,333,105.60. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 392,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $4,451,528.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,121,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,802,323.32. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,751. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

