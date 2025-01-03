Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.05 and traded as low as $8.37. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 47,452 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDEIY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Redeia Corporación Trading Up 1.4 %

Redeia Corporación Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

Featured Stories

