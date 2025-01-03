Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AMETEK Q3 Earnings

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Monday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

AME opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMETEK has a one year low of $149.03 and a one year high of $198.33. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $3,724,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 74,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 139,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. This represents a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,200 shares of company stock worth $5,707,620 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.