RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,094. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

