Robert W. Baird Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $36.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HOG opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

