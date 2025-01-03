RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.78 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 95.05 ($1.18). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 95.05 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,421 shares traded.

RTC Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.71. The company has a market cap of £13.90 million, a P/E ratio of 678.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

