RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 279,239 shares.

RTG Mining Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

