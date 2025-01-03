Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Critical Review

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Sharing Economy International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $808.92 million 0.86 -$66.21 million ($0.32) -12.38 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

70.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -2.89, indicating that its share price is 389% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -6.62% 5.41% 2.04% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ribbon Communications and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Ribbon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controllers; and network transformation products, such as signaling products, call controllers, media gateways, and application servers. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software products and solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport for technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, multi-service access, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

