SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,299 shares.The stock last traded at $109.13 and had previously closed at $108.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $823.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $592,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.