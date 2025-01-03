Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.58 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.10). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.14), with a volume of 230 shares traded.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.21. The firm has a market cap of £356.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1,285.71.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

