StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.47. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

