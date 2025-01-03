StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

