Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $40.59 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $126.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

