Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair raised Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.