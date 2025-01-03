TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 12% – Should You Sell?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 269,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 135,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.45 ($0.25).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 12.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.42. The company has a market capitalization of £10.84 million, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

