Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 121,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 462,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

TWM has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

