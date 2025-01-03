TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 26.0 %

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109,802.00, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.37.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

