TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 26.0 %
NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109,802.00, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.37.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
