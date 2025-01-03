Traders Buy Large Volume of Ferroglobe Call Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,371 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 1,842 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Trading Down 0.3 %

GSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 376,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.