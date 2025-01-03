Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.84. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 90,678 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKC

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.