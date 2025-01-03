Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on January 28th

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 7.32.
About Turners Automotive Group
