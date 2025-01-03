VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 1st

VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.
VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF Stock Performance
