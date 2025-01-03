Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $7.73 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. 769,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

