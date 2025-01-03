Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.65. 3,199,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,667. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $254.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

