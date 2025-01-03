WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.07 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.53 ($0.43). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 34.23 ($0.42), with a volume of 36,480 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.07. The company has a market cap of £20.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 25.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

