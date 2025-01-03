Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 333.90 ($4.13) and traded as low as GBX 309 ($3.82). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 319.50 ($3.95), with a volume of 11,068 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.44) to GBX 470 ($5.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Wynnstay Group

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. The company has a market cap of £72.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.80.

In related news, insider Claire Wilams acquired 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,972.50 ($13,581.51). 26.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

Read More

