Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.33. 170,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 262,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $730.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,881.10. The trade was a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

