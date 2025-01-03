Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

