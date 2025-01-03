Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
