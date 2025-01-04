AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 6,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

