ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells $17,057.68 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 10,796 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $17,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,528.12. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.04. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $17.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 514,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
