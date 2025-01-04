American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

