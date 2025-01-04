Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $43.43

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $427,784.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,884,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,545,000 after buying an additional 1,979,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth $67,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,053,000 after purchasing an additional 843,826 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 840,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $36.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. APi Group has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

