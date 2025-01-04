Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 276.67

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.67 ($3.44).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.29) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 229 ($2.84) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.22. The company has a market cap of £13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £1,646.80 ($2,045.71). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,069.29). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,590 shares of company stock valued at $576,566. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

