Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) PT at $14.80

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of -0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.51 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 134.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 1,298,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.