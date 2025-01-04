Analyzing Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.2% of Vivid Seats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vivid Seats 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clover Leaf Capital and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 44.34%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Vivid Seats”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.30 Vivid Seats $774.08 million 1.23 $74.54 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Vivid Seats 4.56% 21.29% 2.43%

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Clover Leaf Capital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

