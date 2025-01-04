Anthony Michael Aulicino Sells 54,789 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$547,890.00.

Anthony Michael Aulicino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 20,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$197,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 17,667 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.99, for a total value of C$158,826.33.

Shares of TSE CEU remained flat at C$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 633,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.43 and a twelve month high of C$10.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.20.

CES Energy Solutions last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$582.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

